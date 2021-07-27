Garde Capital Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.30. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.