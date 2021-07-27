Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,224,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,884. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.