Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 3,547 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 18,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,556. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

