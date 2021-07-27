Garde Capital Inc. Sells 11,467 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

