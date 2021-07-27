Garde Capital Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.11. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.