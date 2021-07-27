Garde Capital Inc. Sells 412 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 178,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,399. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.