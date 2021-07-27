Geeq Trading 21.3% Higher This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.99 million and $358,076.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

