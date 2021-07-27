Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.81. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

