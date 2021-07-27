Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

