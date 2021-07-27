Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

