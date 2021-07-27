Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 263,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

