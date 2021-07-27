Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

