George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.01

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

