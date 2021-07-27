German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.