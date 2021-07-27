Gillson Capital LP Invests $372,000 in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $22,831,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000.

NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

