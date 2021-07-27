Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $96.89 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

