Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $96.89 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

