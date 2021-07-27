Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.