Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

