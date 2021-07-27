Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 175.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66.

