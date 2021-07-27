Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $857,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.