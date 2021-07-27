Glendon Capital Management LP Sells 53,801 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Glendon Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,801 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

