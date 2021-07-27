Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $605,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SunPower were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

