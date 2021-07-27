Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 94.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,302 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

