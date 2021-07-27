Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

