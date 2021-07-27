Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 63 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

