Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $496,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

