Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.87% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33.

