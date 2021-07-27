Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.09. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

