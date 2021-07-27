GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.10

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 1,666 ($21.77) on Tuesday. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,604.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

In other news, insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total transaction of £234,750 ($306,702.38).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

