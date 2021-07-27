Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,261,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

