Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

