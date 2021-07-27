Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 98.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

