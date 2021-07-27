Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Glatfelter worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 89.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

GLT opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

