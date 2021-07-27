Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

