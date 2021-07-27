Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 36,206 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

