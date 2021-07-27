Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 715,230 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 715,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUDS opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

