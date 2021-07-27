Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 878,176 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

