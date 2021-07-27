Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 267.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

