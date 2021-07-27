Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $128.42 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

