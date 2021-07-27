Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

