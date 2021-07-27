Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,951 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

BKI stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

