Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.