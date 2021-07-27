Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,287,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

