Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Graham by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

