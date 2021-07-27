Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

