Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GVA opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.