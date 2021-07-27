Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 393.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

