Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,375,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

