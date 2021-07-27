Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

