Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWest worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

