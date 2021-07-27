Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.31 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.